Shelter hosts pedicures for the poor

On St. Patrick's Day one area shelter offered an additional service to its menu beyond corned beef and cabbage.

On Saturday night, the Catholic Worker House of hospitality hosted a Free Foot Care Clinic where doctors and nurses gave free foot exams. People were also treated to pedicures.

The shelter offered this service because ingrown toenails and small wounds can be an issue for their guests.

"Many of our poor and homeless guests have particular foot care needs, especially if they spend long hours walking, face barriers to keeping their feet warm and dry, or cannot access supportive shoes or nail and skin care supplies," said Nicole Novak, of the Catholic Worker House.

This service was first hosted in February and now will happen every third Saturday of the month.