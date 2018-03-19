Brown-Powers, Kressig file papers for re-election

State Representatives Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo and Bob Kressig of Cedar Falls have filed their nomination papers for re-election in House Districts 61 and 59. The two local State Representatives filed the papers with the Secretary of State's Office on March 14, 2018.

In the photo, Representatives Brown-Powers and Kressig are seen with Cooper Kelaher, nephew of Rep. Brown-Powers, in the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State.

