Brown-Powers, Kressig file papers for re-election - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Brown-Powers, Kressig file papers for re-election

Posted: Updated:

State Representatives Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo and Bob Kressig of Cedar Falls have filed their nomination papers for re-election in House Districts 61 and 59.  The two local State Representatives  filed the papers with the Secretary of State's Office on March 14, 2018.

In the photo, Representatives Brown-Powers and Kressig are seen with Cooper Kelaher, nephew of Rep. Brown-Powers, in the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.