Hawkeyes' Lee wins Hammer Award

Amateur Wrestling News announced Monday that University of Iowa freshman Spencer Lee is the winner of the 2018 Hammer Award. The award is annually presented to the college wrestler that wins what is perceived as the toughest bracket at the NCAA Championships.

Lee won the 125-pound title at the national tournament in Cleveland on March 17. He opened the tournament with two technical falls, registered pins against top 10 opponents in the quarters and semifinals, and defeated previously unbeaten Nick Suriano of Rutgers in the finals, 5-1.

Lee will be presented the Hammer Award at the 2018 UWW World Cup in Iowa City, Iowa, on April 7-8 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The World Cup is the international dual tournament featuring eight of the top wrestling countries in the world. The United States announced its team last week. Former Hawkeye and world silver medalist Thomas Gilman will represent Team USA at 57 kg. The rest of the lineup includes a combined 14 world medals and 21 NCAA Championships.