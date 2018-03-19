Sullivan brothers' ship USS Juneau found in South Pacific - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sullivan brothers' ship USS Juneau found in South Pacific

The ship on which all five Sullivan brothers were serving during World War II has been found in the South Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Naval Institute says the discovery was made on Saturday near the Solomon Islands. A research team funded by Paul Allen found the ship, more than 75 years after it sank.

The Sullivan brothers were from Waterloo and joined the Navy together in 1942. In November of that year, the USS Juneau was sunk by a Japanese torpedo, with all five brothers on board. In total, 687 crewmembers died, according to the U.S. Naval Institute.

Read more about the Sullivan brothers here.

