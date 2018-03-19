Adoptive parents of malnourished teen seek new trial site - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Adoptive parents of malnourished teen seek new trial site

Posted: Updated:

ADEL, Iowa (AP) -- The adoptive parents of a 16-year-old girl who weighed only 56 pounds (25 kilograms) when she died want their trials moved out of Dallas County in central Iowa.
   Court records say lawyers for 41-year-old Misty Ray filed a motion Friday mostly matching one filed earlier this month for her husband, 42-year-old Marc Ray. Both have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and other crimes.
   The motions say the Rays can't get fair trials in Dallas County because of extensive publicity. Misty Ray's mother has made the same argument in her bid for a new trial location. Sixty-three-year-old Carla Bousman has pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting child endangerment and other crimes.
   An April 25 hearing has been scheduled on all three motions.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.