Iowa lake drained as part of $2.9M restoration project



OXFORD, Iowa (AP) -- Re-digging has begun at a popular eastern Iowa lake that was drained last year due to bacteria and algae blooms.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that Kent Park drained its lake as part of a $2.9 million restoration project seven years in the making.

Issues that contributed to the lake draining included runoff from livestock operations upstream; built up phosphorus from row crops and livestock in the park's catch basins; and waste from geese.

Johnson County Conservation Department Director Larry Gullett says the "park is literally torn apart right now."

Reversing the damage requires a major overhaul to the park. New catch basins have been built and the depths of the lake are being remade.

Park officials say it will be at least another year before the lake is refilled and open for public use.

------

Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/

