Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead market lower at midday

NEW YORK (AP) --



Technology stocks are leading U.S. indexes sharply lower in midday trading as Facebook falls.



Facebook sank 7.5 percent in heavy trading Monday following reports that a company employed by the Trump campaign improperly obtained data on tens of millions of users.



Other tech companies also fell. Google's parent company Alphabet fell 3.5 percent and Twitter lost 3.1 percent.



Stewart Information Services jumped 9 percent after the title insurance and real estate services company said it will be bought by Fidelity National Financial.



The S&P 500 fell 40 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,710.



The Dow Jones industrial average lost 324 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,625. The Nasdaq fell 174 points, or 2.3 percent, to 7,307.



Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.83 percent.