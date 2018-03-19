Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen

Posted: Updated:

Get ready for ice cream!

It's Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen tomorrow, March 20th.

You can come in to any participating stores for the first day of spring and get a free small vanilla cone. Click here for more details.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.