Woman injured after shooting in Waterloo

One woman is injured after a weekend shooting in Waterloo.

According to police documents, it happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Old Skool Lounge.

Police responded to reports of shots fire. Police confirm a woman was shot in the arm and has non-life threatening injuries.

