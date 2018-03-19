Storm spotter class offered in Dubuque next week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The National Weather Service Quad Cities and the Dubuque County Emergency Management Agency are offering a free storm spotter training class next Tuesday.

The class is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Regional Emergency Responder Training Center at 14928 Public Safety Way.

No registration is necessary.

The class will cover severe weather hazards including thunderstorms and tornadoes, including the general structure and movement of severe thunderstorms, identification of important storm features and safety concerns.

The class is free and open to the public.

