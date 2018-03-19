One injured in Winneshiek County rollover - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One injured in Winneshiek County rollover

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -

A Decorah woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after her car rolled over.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Debra Bohr was driving southeast on Wagon Road when she lost control of her car on a curve. It happened just before 3 in the morning.

The car entered a ditch with a severe drop off, which caused the car to roll.

Bohr sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff's office says her car sustained about $8,000 in damage.

