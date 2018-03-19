Ivanka Trump visiting Iowa today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ivanka Trump visiting Iowa today

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Ivanka Trump, one of President Trump's daughters, will be in the Hawkeye state today.

She will be making a stop in Waukee to discuss workforce concerns. The visit is part of a large effort by the president to advance his infrastructure plan.

Trump will be with Gov. Reynolds, and take part in a round-table discussion about Iowa's approach to education. 

Part of the discussion will be about the skills training opportunities provide to students. 

