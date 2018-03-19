People forced to evacuate after Iowa City house catches fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

People forced to evacuate after Iowa City house catches fire

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

An Iowa City home caught fire over the weekend.

It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night at 2160 Davis Street. When firefighters got there, they found smoke and flames coming from the home. No one was inside at the time.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

The cause remains under investigation.

