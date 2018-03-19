WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Iowans rescue, care for neglected Wisconsin horses

Several Iowans are working to save a group of neglected horses.

Kathi Jensen says she was just one of several people that went to a ranch in Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin.

While there, she says they found tons of horses living in poor conditions.

She says they saw horses there that had died and others that were close to death. The rescuers then took as many horses from the property as the owner would allow.

"I cried basically the whole way home, basically I didn't know what else there was we could do," Jensen says.

Jensen is currently taking care of three of the rescued horses at a home in Center Point. She says there are other Iowans and other people in Wisconsin also looking after other horses from the property.

Jensen says right now the group is trying to raise money, and planning to hopefully go back to the Wisconsin property to rescue more.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says they are looking into this, and this is an ongoing investigation. Jensen says she will continue to push for answers.

Jensen has set up a GoFundMe Page. Click here if you would like to learn more or donate.

Below is what they posted on the GoFundMe Page:

We are group of people working hard to save neglected, malnourished Arabian horses. The first attempt to save horses we were allowed to take a few, and on that date two other young foals died. They were unable to stand up. One died at the vet. There were three dead foals on the ground. Due to the poor nutrition we are unsure on age of the horses that have been removed. One we thought was 3-4 is actually 18-20, determined by his teeth condition. We are still currently attempting to rescue more horses with the help of the county in Wisconsin. None of the herd have ever been treated by a vet that we know of. They are breeding at will and colts and mares are dying. Many removed have had severe worms. All monies raised will be used for daily and medical care of horses that we can save. The condition these horses have lived in is terrible. We do have photos that show these conditions. The herd was counted in October and again in Janaury and approximately 15 head were missing or had died. The pasture has carcuses and skeletons throughout. We really want to give those that get rescued to have the opportunity of proper diet and veterinarian care to be able to recover from their severe malnutrition. Thank you for your help!