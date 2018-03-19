UPDATE: Man pleads not guilty in Field of Dreams vandalism - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Man pleads not guilty in Field of Dreams vandalism

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The man who allegedly caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Field of Dreams when he drove on it in January is pleading not guilty to the charges. 

20-year-old Austin Pape is facing charges of second degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.

He entered the not guilty plea on Monday morning, despite turning himself into the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office just days after the damage was caused.

