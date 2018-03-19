UPDATE: 1 dead after Cedar Rapids shooting

UPDATE: One person is dead, another is injured, after a shooting in Cedar Rapids this morning.

Police say a 35-year-old man was found inside a home along 40th St. SE with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers also located a 30-year-old man dead outside in the street with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They believe he was the one who shot the man inside the home.

Based upon the investigation at this point, this shooting incident appears to be a domestic situation.

Police tell us there were several children inside of the home at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

