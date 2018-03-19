UPDATE: 1 dead after Cedar Rapids shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: 1 dead after Cedar Rapids shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

UPDATE: One person is dead, another is injured, after a shooting in Cedar Rapids this morning.

Police say a 35-year-old man was found inside a home along 40th St. SE with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.  His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers also located a 30-year-old man dead outside in the street with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  They believe he was the one who shot the man inside the home.

 Based upon the investigation at this point, this shooting incident appears to be a domestic situation. 

Police tell us there were several children inside of the home at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

--------------------------------

Cedar Rapids police confirm one person was injured in a shooting this morning. 

They say the incident happened around 4:40 this morning. They say they can't confirm the condition of that person as this time. 

Police say the shooting happened near 40th Street SE 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.