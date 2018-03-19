TRACKING: Tuesday is cloudy and cooler

The last day of winter was quiet with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Clouds increase tonight as low drop into the 20s. The first day of spring (Tuesday) is cloudy and cooler...the coldest day of the next seven days. Highs only reach the 30s. The sky remains mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows again in the 20s.
Wednesday and Thursday are dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs returning to the 40s. A Few rain showers are possible Friday afternoon. Rain is likely Saturday with a potential for snow to be mixed in Friday night and Saturday night.
