Driver cited in two-car crash

Everyone is all right after a two car crash in Marion Sunday.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 24th Street and 12th Avenue for the incident.

When they got there, they noticed one of the vehicles was on its side, and it was pinned up against a light pole by the other car.

They say everyone was out of their vehicles, and they were all right.

Authorities say the 15-year-old driver was cited for not stopping at a stop sign or a yield sign.