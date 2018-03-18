Kids fighting over a bicycle, leads to arrest

An eastern Iowa man was charged with four counts of child endangerment this weekend.

According to Waukon Police, they were called to 503 Second Avenue SW at 10:20 p.m. Saturday for a complaint of someone with a gun.

When police got there, they talked to two juveniles , and they said James Laughlin became angry and made threats about burning down the house, and that he then got a gun.

According to a press release, the juveniles were sitting around a fire in the yard, and Laughlin became angry when his son asked his wife's son if he could use his bike, and he said, 'no.'

A witness says, that's when Laughlin became upset, and he threw an LP gas cylinder onto the fire.

A witness says he also made a threat about burning down the house.

They say Laughlin went to his pick-up truck to get a gas can, and then he came back to the fire and noticed the fire had been doused.

According to the report, he went into the house, got a muzzleloader, and then he pointed it at his chin.

When police asked him why he had the gun, he said he was checking it for rust.

Police were able to find the gun under a bed.

Laughlin was taken to jail, and he agreed to a breath test.

His Blood Alcohol Concentration was .184.

He was charged with four counts of child endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon.