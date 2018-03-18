"The Miracle Season" premiers in Iowa City

A community was able to get a first look at a movie created about them this week during a special hometown screening. The Miracle Season is based on an eastern Iowa volleyball team and the loss of their star player.

The movie is based on Caroline Found, an Iowa West High School volleyball player, who died in August of 2011 when she crashed into a tree after she lost control of her moped. It tells the story of what happened after, how Found's volleyball team battled through a difficult season to win the state championship for the second year in a row.

Sunday friends, family and the community were able to watch the movie for free at the Englert Theater in Iowa City. It was an emotional day where friends, family and a coach were forced to relive what happened years ago, on a big screen.

"We are still living this everyday, so you know when the movie is over every one is going to go home and for us this is something we think about and deal with everyday," said Olivia Mekies, former teammate. "It's not just the movie is over and we can move on."

"The whole year seems like a dream, we had this ground swell of support that got bigger and bigger and at the same time that same support was relying on my players to succeed, it was easing their grief," said Kathy Bresnahan, Former Iowa City West Girls Volleyball Coach.

The team says they are grateful their friend's legacy lives on.

"I think she was going to do a good job of that on her own, but if there really is a bigger plan I think it's that her message is going to live on in perpetuities," said Bresnahan. "If the movie exists then she's going to exist, which is really heart warming."

The Found Family says they are warmed by the support from the community.

"It means that love is the most important thing," said Ernie Found, Caroline's father.

The film's director and Caroline's friends and family all gathered to honor the star player, remembering her for her heart and humor.

"It's truly what Caroline did, was reach out to everybody and I think that's what made her so special to us and she made us laugh, laugh more people," laughed Bresnahan.

"Everyone was Caroline's best friend, like they always say all of us were her best friends, and we were, but hundreds of people at West High School that year were her best friends," said Caroline's former teammate.

Sunday's showing was sold out. The Miracle Season premieres April 13, but select theaters have it earlier. CLICK HERE to view show times.