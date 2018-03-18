Fire burns through duplex apartment in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque Fire Department responded to a fire at 2739 Central Ave. around 3:15 this afternoon. 

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found fire coming from the second story windows of the building. 

The fire was quickly doused by crews. 

Six people were forced to leave the building. 

No injuries were reported. Authorities say there is fire damage to one room and attic space with smoke damage on the second floor. 

