Body identified in Cedar Rapids

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police have identified the body of a man found along 33rd Avenue on Sunday.

He's been identified as 77-year-old Joseph Botello.

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

No further information is available at this time.

--------------------

An eastern Iowa police department is trying to learn more information, after man's body was found outside.

Cedar Rapids police say they were called to 505 33rd Ave SW at 2:45 p.m. for an unresponsive man.

Police determined the man was dead.

We're working to learn more information about this incident.

Please stay with KWWL News on air and online as we continue to follow this story.