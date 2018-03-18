Body found in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Body found in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

An eastern Iowa police department is trying to learn more information, after man's body was found outside.

Cedar Rapids police say they were called to 505 33rd Ave SW at 2:45 p.m. for an unresponsive man.

Police determined the man was dead.

We're working to learn more information about this incident.

Please stay with KWWL News on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.