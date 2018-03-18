Gowdy: Trump lawyer wrong to seek end to probe

A top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has strong words for John Dowd, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer: "If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it."

A Dowd statement Saturday called on the Justice Department official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to "bring an end" to it. Dowd made the request after the firing of onetime FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

But a leading congressman, South Carolina's Trey Gowdy, says Trump's lawyer "does him a disservice." Gowdy says it's wrong to suggest Mueller is only looking at potential Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Gowdy tells "Fox News Sunday": "Russia attacked our country. Let special counsel Mueller figure that out ... take all the time, and have all the independence he needs to do his job."