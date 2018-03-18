Next up for Purdue is Texas Tech in Sweet 16 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Next up for Purdue is Texas Tech in Sweet 16

Next up for Purdue in the Sweet 16 is Texas Tech and coach Chris Beard.

While those two teams haven't played since 1998, Boilermakers fans surely remember Beard -- for all the wrong reasons.

Beard was the coach at Arkansas-Little Rock when the 12th-seeded Trojans shocked Purdue 85-83 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament just two years ago.

Texas Tech was the Big 12 runner-up this season, and is in its first Sweet 16 since 2005.

