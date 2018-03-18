Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located a popular Mexican resort city, and the man has been arrested.
   The Allentown Morning Call reports U.S. and Mexican authorities found Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen on Saturday. They are being returned to the U.S.
   Esterly was taken into custody and will face a charge of interference with the custody of a child when he arrives in Pennsylvania.
   The newspaper reports police have told Amy's mother her daughter was found unharmed.
   Esterly and Amy had been missing since March 5. Police issued a missing person alert and filed a warrant for Esterly's arrest.
   They believe the teen went willingly with him.
 

