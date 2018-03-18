Rural utilities in Iowa, Missouri win federal loans - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CORNING (AP) -- Federal loans will help utilities in Iowa and Missouri upgrade electric lines in rural parts of those states.
   The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced $276 million in loans to help rural utilities improve the efficiency and reliability of their networks.
   The Southwest Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative will receive $6.1 million to help it build 69 miles of electric line and make improvements to another 96 miles of lines.
   In central Missouri, the Three Rivers Electric Cooperative will receive $15 million to help build 72 miles of electric lines and improve another 100 miles.
 

