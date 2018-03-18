Iowa State Fire Marshal Division mourning the loss of K9

The Iowa State Fire Marshal Division is mourning the loss of their beloved K9 Kodi.

A post on their Facebook post read:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a member of the State Fire Marshal team.

Iowa Department of Public Safety- State Fire Marshal EOD K-9 Kodi died suddenly from a medical issue March 16, 2018. Kodi was born February 23, 2011 and was trained at Iron Heart Kennels in Olathe KS. SA Ossman was Kodi’s handler and went through training in April 2012 being certified April 23, 2012. K-9 Kodi protected the citizens of Iowa, Diplomates from the United States and Foreign Countries. He was a great part to the SFM Bomb Squad and would never let his Handler or other get in to harm’s way. If you walked by his vehicle he would let you know that he was in there with his mean bark, when you got him out you learned he was friendly and would do what he needed to protect those around him.

We would like to thank Kodi for all he did to help protect Iowans. Please be thinking of Special Agent Ossman and his family during this difficult time."