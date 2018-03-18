TRACKING: Breezy, seasonable start to the work week

Clouds will stick around tonight, but areas should see at least partial clearing. The wind will be ENE 5-10 mph with lows dropping to around 30°. Areas of patchy fog are possible, especially across our western counties.

Monday we will see sunshine and clouds mixed at times. It will be breezy with a NE wind 10-20 mph and highs in the upper 40s to lower and middle 50s. Clouds increase Monday night with lows in the 20s.

Spring officially begins Tuesday, and that happens to be the coldest day in the 7 day forecast. There's a small chance for snow as a weak disturbance tracks through. Very little accumulation is expected, and not everyone will see the snow.

We are tracking another storm system Friday into Saturday, that will primarily bring rain, with some snow possible on the backside. There's still some timing differences. Stay with KWWL for further updates.

