Black Hawks surge in to first with six-goal performance

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored early and often to take down the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17s 6-4 on Saturday night.

The Black Hawks, who opened the night tied for first place in the west division, took sole possession over idle Omaha with the win.

Sam Huff and Jack Drury scored in the first period as the Black Hawks salvaged a 2-2 tie at the end of the stanza. They proceeded to put up an offensive barrage with four second period goals, two of them from Garrett Wait as they took a two-goal lead in to the third. The Black Hawks' Jared Moe kept team USA off the scoreboard in the final period to pick up the win.