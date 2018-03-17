Agnew leads No. 11 Creighton to 76-70 win over No. 6 Iowa

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored early and often to take down the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17s 6-4 on Saturday night. The Black Hawks, who opened the night tied for first place in the west division, took sole possession over idle Omaha with the win.More >>
Jaylyn Agnew scored 24 points and Sydney Lamberty added 20 to lead No. 11 Creighton to a 76-70 win over No. 6 seeded Iowa in a first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
Spencer Lee topped Nick Suriano of Rutgers 5-1 to capture the first national championship by a Hawkeye true freshman in 25 years. Lee, the number three seed at 125 pounds, took down Suriano with three seconds remaining in the first period to grab a 2-0 lead.More >>
Hawkeyes Spencer Lee rolls into 125 pound NCAA Championship matchMore >>
The Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling team lost 5 of 8 second round matches and fall from first to third in the team race at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland.More >>
