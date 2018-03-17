Iowa's Lee captures 125 pound title in first national tournament

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Spencer Lee topped Nick Suriano of Rutgers 5-1 to capture the first national championship by a Hawkeye true freshman in 25 years.

Lee, the number three seed at 125 pounds, took down Suriano with three seconds remaining in the first period to grab a 2-0 lead. He'd add a second period escape and a third period take down to put the match away and end Iowa's freshman drought.

“I got to hug my teammates and my family. That was an awesome feeling,” Lee said. “I have the best teammates in the world. Kemerer and Sorensen and Marinelli, they're great leaders; I can name the whole team. They did a good job of making me believe in myself and I think that's why I'm here.”

Iowa crowned five total All-Americans in Brandon Sorensen (3rd-149), Michael Kemerer (4th-157), Alex Marinelli (6th-165), and Sam Stoll (5th-Heavyweight). The Hawkeyes finished third in the team race. Penn State captured the national title ahead of runner-up Ohio State.