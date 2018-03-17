Update: Man kills ex-wife at California mall

Authorities say a man shot and killed his former wife at a Southern California mall and then turned the gun on himself.

Police say the 33-year-old gunman was taken to a hospital Saturday. The Ventura County Star newspaper reports that the Los Angeles-area resident is in critical condition.

Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow says the man went to a store at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks and argued with the 30-year-old victim before shooting her.

He says the couple have children, who have been found and are safe.

Buschow says initial indications show that the shooting was a murder and attempted suicide.

Authorities say a man shot and killed someone at a Southern California mall and then turned the gun on himself.

Ventura County fire Capt. Steve Swindle says the shooter was wounded Saturday and taken to a hospital.

Swindle says there's no threat to the public, but firefighters opened up a nearby fire station as a safety zone for shoppers.

The shooting occurred at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.

Authorities say one person was killed and one injured after a shooting at a Southern California mall.

The Ventura County sheriff's department says on Twitter that Saturday's incident has been contained and there's no threat to the public.

The county fire department says the victim who was injured at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, was being taken to a hospital.

Authorities are setting up a safety zone across the street.

A message left for the sheriff's department wasn't immediately returned.