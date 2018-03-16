Deadly Waterloo house fire likely electrical in nature

UPDATE: Waterloo Fire Rescue tell us a deadly fire on the 15th was likely electrical in nature.

The cause of the fire is still classified as undetermined. However, fire crews don't believe there was any deliberate human involvement in starting the fire.

Fire officials continue to evaluate potential ignition sources in the area where the fire is believed to have started.

OLD STORY: A mother and two of her children are dead after a fire sparked in their home Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the home in the 1800 block of Commercial Street around 4:00 a.m. Investigators say they are confident the fire started in the living room, but they are not releasing the cause. Fire crews pulled 9-year-old Amari Burkett and 6-year-old Ava Everman and their mom Amber Everman from the home.

33-year-old Amber Everman was a mother of four. One older child was able to escape the home unharmed, another was at a friends house, while her two youngest died.

Amber's sister, Candis Wolff, received a shocking call from her father yesterday morning, a call no one wants to get.

"There's been a fire and I said, 'okay well what do we need to do?' and he said, 'no, you don't understand, there's been a fire'," explained Wolff. "My dad just started crying and said, 'we just lost two', and I said, 'we lost two what?"

The family knew Thursday morning that Amari and Ava had died, the shocking news crushed the family.

"Amari was so full of energy, he was so polite and he was just such a nice kid, he had so many friends," said Wolff. "Ava was a tomboy, but also was such a little diva with such a huge personality."

One day after the fire, on Friday, the sibling's mom, also died.

"She was fantastic, she did everything for those kids," said Wolff.

Amber left behind two older children.

"I told my other two nieces that she has to take care of Amari and Ava so it makes it a little easier I suppose," said Wolff.

One of Amber's older daughters was able to escape the home and find help.

"It was burning her throat and she couldn't get out of her door so she jumped out the back window and flagged down a passerby," said Wolff.

The family is working on staying strong for those left behind.

"When you have to sit here and listen to your 13-year-old niece wonder why her mom has to die it just breaks you heart and you try to explain to her that Ava and Amari really needed her to help them, they say, 'we needed her too'," said Wolff.

The community has rallied behind the family. People have place flowers, balloons and stuffed animals outside their home. The community is also planning a benefit to support Amber's husband and two other children, no date and time have been set.

A YouCaring page has been set up for the family, to donate CLICK HERE. An account was also set up through Veridian Credit Union, called "Everman Family Benefit".