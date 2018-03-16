UPDATE: Suspect's name released in Cedar Rapids shooting

Cedar Rapids Police say a suspect was located in the area of the shooting and was identified at Kent Stevens, Jr., age 28.

Stevens, is facing charges for attempted murder, willful injury- causing serious injury, going armed with intent, intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The victims name has not been released.

----

Cedar Rapids Police say a person appears to have life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night.

Officers responded to 2125 Westdale Drive SW shortly before 11:00 p.m. for several shots fired calls. Police later found the person inside of the apartments with several gunshot wounds.

The person was taken to the hospital. No word on their exact condition.

Officers believe the shooting happened outside in the parking lot. A suspect is currently being interviewed by police.

Police say it's an ongoing investigation and further information will be released as it develops.