Attorney General: Waterloo Police Chief can run for County Supervisor

UPDATE: Attorney General Tom Miller and Assistant Attorney General Michael Bennett say Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka can, potentially, serve as a city police chief and a county board of supervisor member. They say it does not create an incompatibility of offices.

Trelka previously asked for the Attorney General's opinion if there were any restrictions on a person serving as both.

--------------------------------

Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka announced Thursday he intends to run for a seat on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. He'll run as a Republican candidate.

Trelka has served as Waterloo Chief of Police since 2010.

He says running for office is something he has considered for a long time and he is grateful for the support he has received just hours into his campaign.

"I am blown away by the encouragement and support," said Trelka.

Trelka has dealt with a lot during his tenure heading the department, including times when gun violence has created tensions in the community. As well as, an ever-shrinking city budget.

Trelka says he will be able to pull from his experience as chief.

"The one thing I have become good at is logically and sensibly studying something, discussing an issue, coming to a conclusion, and deciding a course of action," said Trelka.

With decades in public safety, Trelka will be looking to work closely with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.

"Could we look at processes that help reduce the cities' tax levies?" said Trelka, referring to ways the law enforcement agencies can collaborate.

If elected, Trelka will be the first Republican to hold a Black Hawk County Supervisor seat in several years.

"In the next 10 years, our county is going to change dramatically for the better. We are going to see growth. We are going to see development. It is exciting. I want to be apart of that, but I also want this county to be prepared for that," said Trelka.

Trelka says that includes being smart with the county's money, while still investing in public safety and infrastructure.

Trelka does not plan to step down from his role as chief of police. Instead, the city attorney has already given the legal go-ahead for Trelka to hold both positions.

However, the city is also waiting for a ruling from the Iowa Attorney General.

If the Attorney General does not give the green-light, Trelka plans to drop the campaign and continue as police chief.

Waterloo City Council Member Bruce Jacobs indicated he has no concerns about Trelka serving in both roles.

"I don't think there would be a conflict. I think he is smart enough to figure out where to avoid those pitfalls. Generally speaking, I think we could move forward and work together very well," said Jacobs.

Councilman Pat Morrissey, agreed saying he does not foresee any issues with Trelka's decision to run for public office.