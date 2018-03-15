AP Source: Raiders to add Nelson, release Crabtree

Trump fires Tillerson as secretary of state, plans to name CIA's Pompeo to replace him

President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment

A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last month

Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have children

The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure

An official says an explosion at a rural Texas chemical plant injured two workers and that a third remains missing, and that fire crews are being kept away because of toxic fumes and fear of another explosion.

Senior members of Congress are calling for hearings and investigations in response to an Associated Press investigation into how the U.S. military frequently fails to protect or provide justice to the children who sexually assault each other on base.

Navy officials say a fighter jet has crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, and rescue efforts are underway.

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.

A judge has agreed to let five additional accusers of Bill Cosby testify at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.

A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is set to square off in court against a fellow lawmaker who she says pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.

Toys R Us downfall to have impact on toy makers to landlords.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). File- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's a...

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this July 19, 2004, file photo, Melissa Herrera holds her 11 month-old daughter Olivia as she grabs a "Soft 'N Silly Pooh" made by Fisher Price at Toys R Us in Times Square in New York. Toys R Us CEO David Brand...

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders are shuffling wide receivers, signing free agent Jordy Nelson and releasing Michael Crabtree.

A person familiar with the move says Nelson agreed to a two-year contract Thursday after the Raiders spent more than a day meeting with the former Green Bay Packers star. Oakland is also cutting ties with Crabtree after three seasons, leaving Nelson and Amari Cooper as the team's starters.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Nelson move had not been announced. NFL Network first reported Nelson's signing and ESPN first reported Crabtree's release.

The Raiders also signed former Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin to a one-year contract and officially announced a three-year contract with blocking tight end Derek Carrier that had been agreed to on Tuesday.

Nelson was released by Green Bay on Tuesday after a down 2017 season. He has strong ties to the Raiders. General manager Reggie McKenzie worked in the Green Bay front office when Nelson was drafted in 2008, and Oakland wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett is a former receivers coach and offensive coordinator with the Packers.

Nelson made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and won AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 when he led the league with 14 touchdown catches a year after missing the entire season with a right knee injury.

The 32-year-old Nelson struggled last season with 53 catches for 482 yards and six TDs, recording a career-low 9.1 yards per reception as Aaron Rodgers missed more than half the year with injuries.

Nelson had four 1,000-yard seasons in Green Bay, including 1,519 yards on 98 catches in 2014. In 136 career games, he has 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 TDs.

Crabtree had a $7.7 million cap hit for this season but there is no dead money with his release. The 30-year-old Crabtree had 232 catches for 2,543 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons with the Raiders.

Martin, who grew up in nearby Stockton, is a two-time Pro Bowler but averaged just 2.9 yards per carry the past two seasons, the lowest for any back in the league. That led to his release by the Buccaneers last month.

The 29-year-old Martin rushed for 1,454 yards as a rookie in 2012, including 251 in a win at Oakland. He also ran for 1,402 yards in 2015 but has failed to reach 500 yards in any of his other four seasons as he was hampered by injuries and a suspension for performance-enhancing substances.

Carrier has 36 catches for 327 yards and one TD in 50 games in his career. He caught eight passes for 71 yards last season with the Rams.

