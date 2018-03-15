Gov. Reynolds sets special election for former State Sen. Dix's - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gov. Reynolds sets special election for former State Sen. Dix's seat

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Governor Reynolds has set a date for a special election in Iowa's State Senate District 25, which is the area that former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix served.

Dix resigned this week after online video emerged of a man, who was apparently him, flirting with and kissing a lobbyist inside an Iowa bar. The special election for his open seat will be held on Tuesday, April 10.

District 25 comprises parts of Butler County, Grundy County, Hardin County and Story County. Former State Senator Dix is from Shell Rock.

