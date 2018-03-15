Police identify person hit and killed by car in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a person down in the 3200 block of 6th Street SW.

When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Lavell Robinson Jr,. of Coralville. Robinson suffered fatal injuries from the incident.

According to several witnesses, Robinson was last seen walking on the side of the road and fell to the ground. When the witnesses turned around to check on Robinson, a gray or silver Chevrolet Silverado passed them. They think the driver of the truck may have seen the fall. Accident reconstruction specialists would like to speak with that driver.

When witnesses got to the scene, Robinson was lying in the road and looked like they may have been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, a driver of a Jeep said they hit the victim. They did give their information to police.

Currently there are no charges pending. Officials are still waiting on autopsy results.

Currently there are no charges pending. Police are waiting for an autopsy report and witness statement.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department says a person was killed Tuesday night after they were struck by a vehicle.

It happened in the 3000 block of 6th street SW.

Police are investigating the accident.

