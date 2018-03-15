UPDATE: Iowa man accused of killing wife trial date set

A trial has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his wife in northern Iowa.

An August 8 start date was set Monday for 34-year-old Brian Fullhart. He's pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Howard County District Court records say Fullhart shot his wife with a handgun early March 1 at a mobile home in Cresco and later used a bow to twice fire arrows at officers who'd been sent to investigate gunshot reports.

A criminal complaint says one arrow hit a squad car.

Fullhart surrendered peacefully to end the more than five-hour standoff.

---------

An Iowa man, who held officers at bay in northern Iowa for several hours, has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from the slaying of his wife.

Howard County Court records say 34-year-old Brian Fullhart also pleaded not guilty to going armed with intent.

Records say Fullhart shot his wife with a handgun early March 1 at a mobile home in Cresco and later used a bow to twice fire arrows at officers who were investigating reports of gunshots.

A criminal complaint says one arrow hit a squad car.

Fullhart surrendered more than five-hours after a standoff.