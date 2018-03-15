TODAY: Construction on University Avenue in Waterloo begins

Reconstruction of University Avenue in Waterloo begins today.

AECOM, the firm overseeing this project, says today they will be putting up poles for temporary traffic signals, so traffic should not be affected too much today.

However, next week traffic will likely be affected on University Avenue in Waterloo. Drivers should prepare for possible lane reductions.

AECOM says this project will impact University Avenue from Greenhill Road to Evergreen Avenue, which is just past Ansborough Avenue.

In this area, the plan is for lanes to be reduced from six lanes to four lanes.

A recreational trail will also be added. Roundabouts will not be added in this area of University Avenue.

AECOM says the goal is for this phase of the University Avenue reconstruction project to wrap up by the end of the year.