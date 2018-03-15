UPDATE: 2 children dead in Waterloo house fire

UPDATE: Firefighters tell us two children are dead after a house fire in Waterloo. One woman is still in the hospital.

----------------------------------------------

UPDATE: Firefighters say a woman and two kids were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire.

The Waterloo Fire Chief says someone inside the home did get out, and a car driving by saw that person. The driver called 911.

We can confirm the people taken to the hospital are in serious condition.

Our crews on scene did see firefighters performing CPR at one point.

We're also told there was heavy smoke damage from the home. The house was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It is not clear at this time if the house had working fire alarms. Firefighters say they didn't hear any alarms when they arrived, but they did find an area where one had melted off the wall in the fire.

Waterloo Animal Control confirms five animals were killed in the fire, including three dogs, a puppy, and a cat. Eight animals survived the fire and are currently at the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

----------------------------------------------

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Waterloo this morning.

It happened shortly before 4:00 a.m. in the 1800 block of Commercial Street.

