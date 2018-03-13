Update: Prosecutors say Iowa man can't use juror bullying allegations as grounds for new trial

The ship on which all five Sullivan brothers were serving during World War II has been found in the South Pacific Ocean.More >>
The ship on which all five Sullivan brothers were serving during World War II has been found in the South Pacific Ocean.More >>
The first day of spring is cooler than the last day of winter.More >>
The first day of spring is cooler than the last day of winter.More >>
Two children are dead and their mother is in critical condition after an early morning house fire.More >>
Two children are dead and their mother is in critical condition after an early morning house fire.More >>
A newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area Thursday.More >>
A newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area Thursday.More >>
The special election for Bill Dix's open seat will be held on Tuesday, April 10.More >>
The special election for Bill Dix's open seat will be held on Tuesday, April 10.More >>