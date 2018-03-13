Update: Prosecutors say Iowa man can't use juror bullying allegations as grounds for new trial

UPDATE: Prosecutors say Fontae Buelow can't use allegations of juror bullying as grounds for a new trial.

The Telegraph Herald reports that assistant Dubuque County Attorney Brigit Barnes made the argument in his response to Fontae Buelow's motion for a new trial.

Buelow was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the March 2017 death of 21-year-old Samantha Link. Prosecutors say Buelow stabbed Link multiple times, but Buelow said Link stabbed herself.

Buelow's attorneys claim that a juror, who did not believe Buelow was guilty of murder, was bullied by two other jurors. They say the juror was then improperly removed by the judge during deliberations and replaced with an alternate.

The two accused jurors reported to the judge that the removed juror had refused to participate in deliberations and that he had entered the jury room declaring his mind was made up.

-------

Fontae Buelow, the 26-year-old Dubuque man who claimed his girlfriend stabbed herself but was found guilty of her murder, is asking for a new trial.

Buelow's attorneys claim jury misconduct, saying one juror who felt Buelow was not guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, Samantha Link, was pressured and bullied by two other jurors.

According to court records, Buelow's lawyers claim those two jurors sent the judge an anonymous note, saying that juror was refusing to take part in deliberations. Reports indicate that juror made a declaration that his mind was made up. The judge dismissed that juror and called in an alternate.

Buelow's attorneys asked for a new trial Tuesday.

In March, Buelow was found guilty of second-degree murder in Link's death. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 16. He faces up to 50 years in prison.