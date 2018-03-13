Cyclones' Jakolby Long leaving basketball program - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cyclones' Jakolby Long leaving basketball program

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa State sophomore guard Jakolby Long is transferring from the men’s basketball program, head coach Steve Prohm announced Tuesday.

“We appreciate Jakolby’s effort and hard work for our program,” Prohm said. “He has been a good teammate and we wish him the best as he moves forward academically and athletically.”

Long, a Mustang, Oklahoma native, saw action in 22 games for the Cyclones in 2017-18. He averaged 1.9 points in 9.5 minutes per game.

