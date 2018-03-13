Report: Packers to release star WR Jordy Nelson

Aaron Rodgers will need to find a new favorite target soon, with wide receiver Jordy Nelson reportedly on his way out of Green Bay.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Green Bay Packers intend to release the 32-year-old Nelson, with the new league year and free agency period set to begin on Wednesday.

NBC Sports says Nelson was set to make more than $9 million in 2018, and the move will save the Packers $10.2 million in cap space. Nelson has had a strong run up north, with 550 catches going for more than 7,800 yards and 69 touchdowns throughout nine seasons in the Green and Gold.

Nelson has only played for the Packers in his professional career, with Green Bay drafting him during the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He helped the team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers to win Super Bowl XLV, scoring a touchdown on a pass from Rodgers.

The Packers have had a news-filled day on Tuesday, with the team also reportedly agreeing to sign star tight end Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal. That deal is expected to become official on Wednesday afternoon.

Follow NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk for the latest news as the National Football League's free agency period kicks off tomorrow.