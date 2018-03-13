TRACKING: Breezy with a warm-up today

The wind is light overnight under a mostly clear sky. We are off to a chilly start Wednesday with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wednesday is breezy again, but this time the wind is from the southwest gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures warm into the mid 40s north and mid 50s south making this the warmest day of the next seven.

Dry weather continues through the weekend with high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s. We are tracking a chance of rain for Monday. Spring arrives on Tuesday with highs near 40.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations