UPDATE: Marion Fire HAZMAT respond to organic peroxide spill

UPDATE: The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the spill was of organic peroxide.

Firefighters say there were three 45-pound containers of liquid involved, and only one had leaked.

All employees were evacuated before firefighters arrived. There is no damage to the building.

The Marion Police Department says a HAZMAT team from the city's fire department is responding to a hazardous material spill at a business.

Crews were first called to Spee-Dee Delivery around 8:25 p.m. on Monday night to respond to the spill, according to officers. The business is in the 3700 block of 4th Avenue, in the area of 35th Street.

Police say there is no danger to the surrounding area, but crews remain at the scene at this time.

