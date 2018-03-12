University Heights fires police chief

Following an investigation, University Heights has fired its police chief, according to Mayor Louise From.

Mayor From said police chief Kris Lyon was fired on March 6, 2018, "without cause and for no specific reason" and that the decision came from the University Heights City City Council. From said she would not comment further other than to say an investigation was done prior to the firing. She said the city attorney advised to keep the investigation not available for public record.

Lyons had been placed on administrative leave since January.