Car pulled from Cedar River after crash two weeks ago

UPDATE: A car has been pulled from the Cedar River after plunging into the water two weeks ago.

The Johnson County Dive Team, the Cedar Rapids Police Department and Cedar Rapids Fire Department all helped with the recovery.

The vehicle is being recovered as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident. The adult female is still in the hospital.

No further information is available at this time

---------------------------------------------

OLD STORY: A search for a sunken car was called off just before 1 this afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

Officials say search crews could not find a car they believe is in the Cedar River.

This comes after a woman and two children were rescued from a sinking car Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to respond to the incident which happened near the Mohawk boat ramp across the river from Ellis Park, but when they arrived the woman and kids had already been rescued by people in the area.

The Johnson County Dive Team was on scene for nearly two hours today looking for the sunken vehicle but had no luck.

Cedar Rapids Police have put up crime tape and began searching a grassy area near the boat ramp where they tell us the car went into the water.

Several evidence markers have been put up on the scene.

Police tell us they don't know at this point if a crime was committed but they are treating the scene as such until they learn more.

