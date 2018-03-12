Car pulled from Cedar River after crash two weeks ago

A cold rain tracks through eastern Iowa today.More >>
A cold rain tracks through eastern Iowa today.More >>
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in the identification of a theft suspect, who allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase items at two southwest-side merchants on March 4.More >>
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in the identification of a theft suspect, who allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase items at two southwest-side merchants on March 4.More >>
Authorities in Mexico say the cause of death for an Iowa family was "asphyxia by inhalation of toxic gases.More >>
Authorities in Mexico say the cause of death for an Iowa family was "asphyxia by inhalation of toxic gases.More >>
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office continued its investigation, following arrests made earlier this month.More >>
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office continued its investigation, following arrests made earlier this month.More >>
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office confirm a semitrailer filled with around 150 hogs tipped over in Dunkerton this morning.More >>
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office confirm a semitrailer filled with around 150 hogs tipped over in Dunkerton this morning.More >>