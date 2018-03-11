UPDATE: A dive to recover a car in the Cedar River scheduled for this morning

UPDATE: A dive to recover a car near the Cedar River's Mohawk boat ramp in Cedar Rapids is scheduled to happen this morning.

The Johnson County Dive Team, Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments will be helping with the dive.

The boat ramp will be closed, and the area will no be accessible to the public or media during the recovery operation.

There is an ongoing investigation.

Stick with KWWL for any updates.

-----------

Cedar Rapids Fire Department say they responded to a report of a car in the Cedar River at 101 J Ave. NE.

When crews arrived, they found two ski boats on the Mohawk boat ramp with three people inside.

A woman and two small children were rescued from the car.

They were taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL.